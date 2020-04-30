Police report, 5/1/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ The Bulloch County Jail had no arrest reports for any local agency Thursday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incident reports available Thursday

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No incident reports available Thursday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 17 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 25 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – two calls.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

▲ Jones County 911 – one call.

▲ Frontier communications – one call.

▲ Smith State Prison – one call.

▲ Dublin Police – one call.

▲ American Red Cross – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – no medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon