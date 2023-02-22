Police report, 2/22/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Colton Nathaniel York, 32, Blackberry Road, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Samantha Abigayle Nelson, 21, Commonwealth Ave., Alpharetta — Criminal attempt to commit a felony.

▲ Connor Harry Sandow, SW 199 Ave., Miami, Fla. — Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

▲ Noel Alexander Gaulard, 37, Ferguson Lane, Richmond Hill — Three charges aggravated assault, three charges pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, aggressive driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Kylief Rahmir Paige, 21, Benjamin Court, McDonough — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Alex Lawrence Smith, 26, Lakeside Drive, Twin City — Simple assault, disorderly conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kyle Treymayne Morant, 18, St. Charles Place, Sharpsburg — DUI under the age of 21, tag lights required, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

▲ Carroll Charles Roberts, 68, Friendship Church Road — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, criminal trespass.

▲ Edgar Roger Taylor, 64, Orange St. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael Robert Wilkerson, 49, Packinghouse Road — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Karli Jacia Moss, 25, Lilac Lane, Thomson — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, expired registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Juan Carlos Martinez Perez, 38, Muirfield Drive — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Karl Ryan Swinson, 36, Mike Ann Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Wamine Jaquan Washington, 31, Berrien Road, Savannah — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driver to exercise due care.





INCIDENTS

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Complainant said she is being harassed by her former roommate.

▲ HIGHWAY 67/JOSH DEAL ROAD — Toyota Corolla was stopped and driver was cited for driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — In response to a drug complaint, one man was found and placed under arrest. Subject also had multiple warrants for probation violation.

▲ MIDDLEGROUND ROAD — Complainant said a relative came to their house while they were going over the will of an estate left by a relative. Complainant said he was confrontational and didn’t want him to return without calling and getting her permission first.

▲ CHANCES TRAILER PARK — Complainant said an unknown man was knocking on someone’s do0r dripping with blood, claiming he was stabbed.

▲ STONEBROOK WAY— In response to a report of a suspicious vehicle, the driver of the vehicle was located. He said was trying to contact a friend and find out what he was mad about. The friend said he wanted the man issued a criminal trespass warning.

▲ HIGHWAY 46/J.S. NESMITH ROAD — Driver was clocked at 107 mph in 55 mph zone. When asked why he was driving so fast, the driver said he was trying to catch the bread truck for the company with which he worked.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH — Complainant said she donates to causes that help law enforcement officers. She received a call from one such organization but she was suspicious. She said she looked the group up online and discovered it was a scam.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said his company rented a U-Haul box truck to two women for a four-hour rental. The truck has not been returned and multiple attempts to reach the pair have been unsuccessful. The truck was entered as stolen.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Police — Five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 42 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 21 calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Monday

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler — Two calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 46 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call and seven medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy