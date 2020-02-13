Police report, 2/13/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Taylor Marie Brannen, 24, Brookstone Way, Rincon — damaging or interfering with public utility, theft of services.

▲ Terry Randall O’Conner, 55, Oakwood Drive — criminal trespass.

▲ Kyle Anthony Sanders, 34, Ed Youmans Road, Swainsboro — possession of heroin, possession/use of drug-related objects, DUI/less safe/dugs, suspended license, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kristen Nicole Handy, 29, Deloach Church Connector, Pembroke — felony probation violation.

▲ Cathi Lavonne Johnson, 33, Highway 35, Potal — probation violation.

▲ Tyrese Devon Lanier, 32, North Easy Street — felony probation violation.

▲ Larry Montgomery Murrell, 50, Reidsville Road, Clyo — battery/family violence,.

▲ Raymond Edward Suder, 36, John Godley Lane, Ellabell — failure to pay child support.

▲ Stephen Blake Young, 25, Sawmill Road, Brilliant, Ala — felony probation violation.

▲ Leartis Daniels, 35, Talons Lake Drive — probation violation.

▲ Jonathan Lynn Hill, 32, East Chestnut Court — nonpayment of child support, probation violation.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Deondre Bailey, 25, Turner Street — battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass.

▲ Elizabeth India West, 38, St. Andrews Circle — simple assault, criminal trespass.

▲ Harold Lee Hodges, 68, Pulaski Highway — theft by shoplifting.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kendrick King-Theo Dowd, 22, North Lewis Street, Metter — speeding; driving without a valid license; DUI/less safe/drugs; possession of schedule I or II controlled substances; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amber Nicole Washington, 18, Broad Street — possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jakobe Eugene Wright, 18, Highway 24 — possession of schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession/use of a drug-related object.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Marshal Edward Cox, 19, Pond Drive, Brunswick — underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.

▲ Jeffrey Martin Thompson, 55, Lotts Creek Road, Twin City — felony theft by conversion, 1st-degree forgery.





➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Glenecia Alexandria Charlow, 38, Troy Street, Brooklet — probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BEAVER CREEK DRIVE — A woman told deputies a man who had been allowed to use her car and her debit card in the past made three unauthorized charges.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 at JOSH DEAL ROAD — A woman said she tried to pass a vehicle and the driver would not let her do so. He loaded a handgun with a round into the chamber and pointed the gun at her, she said.

▲ STONEBROOK WAY — Deputies confronted a juvenile about reckless behavior and spoke to the parents as well.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ TAHITI TRAIL — A man said his wife struck him in the face during a dispute.

▲ KNIGHT DRIVE — A man reported a broken window.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A man said another man came to his home and threatened him with a gun before leaving.

▲ EASTVIEW APARTMENTS — A woman said an ex-boyfriend tried to get into her home with an old key and then kicked in her door.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting $220 worth of consumable and household goods.

▲ BELK — A person was cited for shoplifting $150 worth of clothing.

In a separate case, two juveniles were taken into custody after refusing to leave or cooperate with police. The store called police because the juveniles were being unruly.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET — A man was arrested after punching another man in the face over a dispute about a car repair.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET — Detectives are investigating an aggravated assault incident.

▲ LESTER ROAD — A woman said friends told her another woman has been saying things about her on Facebook, and that the woman showed up at a restaurant where she was dining and wanted to fight.

▲ VISTA CIRCLE — A caller reported a juvenile approached a woman at a local business and “acted strangely towards her.”

In a separate case, a woman was arrested for breaking into a man’s house.

▲ WAFFLE HOUSE/EDDIE RUSHING DRIVE — A woman reported a theft by deception.

▲ EAST GEORGIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER — Someone was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

▲ NELSON WAY — Detectives are investigating a reported aggravated assault.

▲ OAKLEAF DRIVE — A man reported property damage.

▲ STILES INN — A man called police to report a tenant damaged a bathroom door. The room occupant said he was trapped in the bathroom when the door stuck and he had to break it down to escape.

▲ ANNIE’S NAILS — A man reported a suspicious incident but police reports did not list details.

▲ EXPRESS TAX SOLUTIONS/NORTH COLLEGE STREET — A woman damaged the interior of an office during a dispute over paperwork.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police responded to a report of shots fired. Reports did not list damage, evidence found or suspects.

Also, officers responded to a physical dispute.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and five traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Monday; and issued two traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted two motorist Tuesday.

▲ MALECKI DRIVE — Officers assisted Tuesday. Statesboro police with a suspicious person call.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM PARKING — Someone found property and reported a theft.

▲ STATESBORO HIGH SCHOOL — The GSU K9 unit assisted with a security sweep following an online bomb threat.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Monday, eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office — five calls Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — six calls Monday, one calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — three calls Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — six call Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Monday, two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Monday, 24 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch — one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Tuesday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday — three accident calls, one coroner call, six first-responder calls, 32 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Tuesday — three first-responder calls, 17 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Monday — four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Tuesday — four medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Monday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Tuesday — one first-responder call, six medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Monday, 39 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two call Tuesday.

▲ Department of Transportation — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — six calls Monday, six calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Board of Commissioners — one call Monday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon