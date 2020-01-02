Police report, 2/1/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Kekeni Hailli, 28, Clarion Pass, Stone Mountain – two counts of felony probation violation.

▲ Michael Davis Dawson, 18, Pine Manor Lane, Albany – public indecency, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Michal Brandon Mitchell, 32, Miller Drive, Richmond Hill – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, pedestrian under the influence.

▲ James O’Brien Scott, 28, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – DUI/less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use pf a drug related object, tampering with evidence.

▲ Jacob Warren Johnson, 20, Burkhalter Road – public intoxication.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Courtney Marida Carter, 36, Gentilly Road – wanted person (Tattnall County).

▲ Denzel Martel Byars, 26, Bermuda Run Road – simple battery against an officer, criminal trespass.

▲ Eduardo Matta Marrerro, 24, Lanier Drive – probation violation.

▲ James Brett Smith, 26, Pitt-Moore Road – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Ashley Nicole Young, 32, Old Millen Highway, Waynesboro – giving false information, tag light violation, suspended license.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ James Shelton McMillen, 38, Martin Lanier Road, Pembroke – deposit account fraud.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Javetti Kerrell Higgenbottom, 22, Rucker Lane – possession of a schedue I controlled substance, violation of the Move Over law.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ James O’Brien Scott, 28, Hwy. 80 East, Brooklet – parole violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ STEEPLECHASE COURT – Someone reported a harassing message.

▲ HIGHWAY.80 EAST/POJO’S – Someone reported a forgery.

▲ JOSH HAGAN ROAD – Deputies responded to an argument over a woman treating a man's son in a manner he did not agree with. She said he threatened her by text.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported a battery incident.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thurs day.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred to GSU authorities over a drug complaint.

Also, someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – A student was judicially referred over a drug oissue.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – A student was judicially referred regarding a drug matter.

▲ J LOT – Someone reported a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 49 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, three first-responder calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – seven medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon