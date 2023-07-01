Police report, 1/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

➤ Larry Burton Bailey, 50, Gary Road, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

➤ Ashton Wade Screws, 26, Timberline Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

➤ Ronnie Xavier Stovall, 40, Maple St. — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

➤ Michael Ray Caplinger, 35, Sandpiper Drive — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property, criminal trespass.

➤ Devin Alexander Howell, 23, Edgar Wynn Road, Portal — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

➤ Trina Lynn Howell, 46, Bowen Road, Twin City — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

➤ Keanu Jamilcolm Chaple, 30, South Mulberry St. — Criminal trespass.

➤ Travis Sebtell Hall, 43, Bay St. — Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, headlight requirements, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

➤ Terri Ann Renee Jackson, 31, Pope Road, Ellabell — Theft by conversion/felony.

➤ Rashaun Khammal McCloud, 25, Johnson St. — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, theft by deception/misdemeanor.

➤ Ryan Colby Thomas, 33, Institute St. — Financial transaction card fraud.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

➤ Abdon Rigoberto Perez, 44, Towne Center Drive, Duluth — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

➤ Jonathan Jamarian Crawford, 17, Chandler Road — Criminal trespass, interference with government property/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said woman was disruptive at a convenience store. After an investigation, the offender was served a criminal trespass.

➤ FLEMINGTON ROAD — Complainant said an offender was walking on his property. The offender was served a criminal trespass.

➤ HIGHWAY 24 — Complainant said she received a call from what appeared to be a credit card company advising her that her card was compromised. She said she was given codes via text message supposedly from the credit card company and then provided some information in return that allowed the person to access her bank account and credit card accounts. She said she realized it was a scam and contacted her bank and credit card companies. So far, no monies are missing or fraudulent charges have been made.

➤ HAWK LANE — Complainant said she paid $298 for rent, but the manager said she still owed money for rent. She said the manager pointed her finger in her face and called her names. Case is under investigation.

➤ LAKE RIDGE DRIVE — Complainant said someone made fraudulent charges of $35.86 twice on one of her credit card accounts. She said she reported the charges to her credit card company.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 18-Jan. 1)

➤ Rural county intake — 16 adult dogs and five puppies; two adult cats and five kittens.

➤ City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs; four adult cats.

➤ Adopted — 10 adult dogs and two puppies; eight adult cats and five kittens.

➤ Rescued — One adult dog and two puppies; one adult cat.

➤ Reclaimed — Five adult dogs and three puppies.

➤ Died at shelter — One adult dog.

➤ Euthanized — Nine adult dogs (medical/severe aggression/court cases).

➤ Fees collected — $795.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

➤ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 39 calls Wednesday; 18 calls Thursday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

➤ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

➤ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

➤ Metter Police Department — One call Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

➤ Portal Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Wednesday; 40 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department — 15 calls Wednesday; 23 calls Thursday.

➤ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

➤ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

➤ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 22 medical calls Wednesday; one first responder call and 29 accident calls Thursday.

➤ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; six medical calls Thursday.

➤ Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

➤ 911 hang-ups — 64 calls Wednesday; 48 calls Thursday.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

➤ Bryan County 911 — 12 calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

➤ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.

➤ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

➤ Other agency — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy