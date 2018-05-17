Police report, 1/23/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Roberto Rashan Blackmon, 38, Cedarwood Acres Mobile Home Park — probation violation, fleeing/attempt to elude, failure to signal turn or lane change, use of license plate to conceal identity.

▲ Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 30, Dry Branch Village — disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

▲ Christopher Blake Greene, 36, Herbert Holton Road, Claxton — suspended license, expired registration.

▲ Timothy Hobson Herndon, 31,Town Park Drive, Rincon — felony probation violation.

▲ Terrance Guy Johnson, 28, Hodges Street, Metter — fleeing/attempt to elude, no insurance, obstruction, reckless driving, felony probation violation, driving without a valid license.

▲ Charles Edward Patterson, 41, Pretoria Lane — reckless conduct, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ James Russell Eunice, 33, Dry Branch Village — disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

▲ Catherine Anne Lawrence, 38, Whitemarsh Way, Savannah — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Lorenzo McMillan, 33, Eason Street — probation violation.

▲ Crystal Dawn Varner, 37, Ponderosa Road, Portal — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Rocio Vasquez-Gonzalez, 34, Bragan Road, Brooklet — speeding, driving without a valid license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Cory Cornelius Williams, 43, Lanier Drive — probation violation.

▲ Lawanda Brown Wilson, 51, Matthews Road — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joey Maurice Harrell, 36, Packinghouse Road — reckless driving, obstruction.

▲ Patrick Alan Hess, 53, South Main Street — theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.

▲ Bobby Lee Weaver, 33, Thomasboro Road, Rocky Ford — wanted person, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Deondre Antonio Williams, 35, Dunlap Street — bench warrant, giving false information.

▲ Krista Hydeia Dickinson, 25, Hawk Court, Bamberg, S.C. — theft by shoplifting.

▲ Kamron Laroy Glover, 28, Lanier Drive — suspended license.

▲ Chicago Leon Legree, 24, Jenkins Street, Sylvania - theft by shoplifting, two counts of obstruction, reckless conduct, first-degree cruelty to children.

▲ William Stephen McDaniel, 35, North Nelson Way — bench warrant.

▲ Jermaine A. Nesmith, 37, West Jones Avenue — open container, giving false information.

▲ Devin Jerrod James Prince, 32, Pretoria Rushing Road — simple battery/family violence, simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ Demarcus Juarez Raymond, 17, Baldwin Street — possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Danny Deonta Spells, 29, Lanier Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

▲ Kamara Shamore Stokes, 20, Shinhoster Road, Metter — simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Brandon Kyle Castleberry, 28, 161st Street, Citra, Fla. — disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

▲ Eric Von Odom, 17, Cail Street, Sylvania — armed robbery, aggravated assault.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brittany Thomasina Wills, 22, Carpenter Street, Augusta — DUI/less safe/drugs, speeding, failure to obey traffic device.

▲ Amanda Renee Billington, 22, Wild Holley Road — impeding traffic flow, holding a wireless device while driving, DUI/less safe.

▲ James Arthur Clark, 35, Pamela Way — failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object, hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, DUI/less safe.

▲ Joseph Andrew May, 22, Murfield Drive — speeding, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brenden Tomaris Monroe, 34, Farmdale Road, Sylvania — speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane use, suspended registration, DUI/less safe, reckless driving tag light violation, seat belt violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Someone was arrested on simple battery charges after a dispute.

In a separate case, a woman said someone posted sexually explicit images of her online without her consent.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for shoplifting a $5 item.

Another person was cited for shoplifting $107 worth of clothing and $13 worth of chicken strips.

In a third incident, someone was cited for taking $15 worth of recreational items and $17 worth of consumable goods.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — A woman said someone stole her purse.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — someone was arrested for disorderly conduct.

▲ BELK — Someone was served with a criminal trespass warning for trying to steal a $30 pair of Crocs.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD — Someone reported hearing two gunshots. Police found no victims, offenders or evidence.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD — A man reported the theft of a utility trailer.

▲ MIDDLEGROUND ROAD — A man said another man sent him harassing messages and unwanted “explicit photos” by text.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — A deputy took a report for harassing communications.

▲ SHAW ROAD — Someone reported being victim of a scam/theft by deception.

▲ CLITO ROAD — A woman drove from Jesup to confront her ex boyfriend’s new girlfriend and inform her of “what kind of man she was getting involved with.” The new girlfriend did not want to hear it and called deputies to remove the offender.

▲ COURTNEY WAY — Someone reported harassing communications.

▲ OAKFIELD DRIVE — Deputies took a report regarding harassing communications.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Tuesday, officers issued two traffic citations and 20 traffic warnings and assisted nine motorists.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — A student was judicially referred, but not criminally charged,

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — A student was judicially referred, but not criminally charged, for a drug complaint and alcohol violation.

Also, police are investigating a report of harassing communication and sexually explicit photos.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — A student was judicially referred, but not criminally charged, for a drug complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — A student was judicially referred, but not criminally charged, for a drug complaint.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER — Someone reported a suspicious person or incident. Also, someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call, one first-responder call, 30 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS — one accident call, two rescue calls, one medical call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 25 calls.

▲ Air Evac — two calls. ▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — 11 calls.

— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon