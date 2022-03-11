Police report, 11/3/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Dalton Bridges, 23, Vineyard Road, Griffin — Riot in penal institution, battery.

▲ Bobby Wade Carpenter, 41, Victory Church Lane — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

▲ George Robert Collins, 28, Henry St. — Contempt of Superior Court for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Ahmad Raheem Dunbar, 26, Barnhill Drive, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Sarah Elizabeth Gagel, 24, Deerchase Court — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Clayton Michael Jordan, 22, Deerchase Court — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Jerry Lovon Mincey, 60, Southern Comfort Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, expired registration, improper stopping/parking in roadway.

▲ Adal Sebastian Reyes, 21, Lauren Way, Rincon — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Michael Jay Williams, 29, Sherwood Court, Rincon — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jonathan Corrie Johnson, 31, South Walnut St. — Aggravated stalking.

▲ Tydre Jakia James Lee, 25, Melissa Drive, Millen — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Aniya Shamese Roberts, 19, Brampton Ave. — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.





➤Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jonathan Rory Knox, 34, Baylor St. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Corey Allen Jackson, 31, Alice Drive, Midway — Two charges stalking/misdemeanor, terroristic threats and acts.





INCIDENTS

▲ TOUCHDOWN DRIVE — Complainant said he found a 4x4 post with electric wiring run over in his backyard. Also, there was damage to the lawn caused by a John Deere Skid Steer. Video of an unknown person driving over several lawns at 1 a.m. in the Skid Steer was provided by another property owner.

▲ OGLESBY POND ROAD — Complainant said he was served a criminal trespass when the field camera of an adjacent property owner showed him on the property. Complainant said that the camera is positioned on the property line and because he has trees on his property that extend into the other property, he said he has certain rights to be on that property. Complainant said he wanted the neighbor to remove the camera and withdraw the criminal trespass. He was advised his best course of action would be to file suit against his neighbor in civil court.

▲ CODY LANE — Complainant said she and her husband have separated and she moved out of their home. She said he sends her unwanted text messages and constantly drives by where she lives now. She said he also sent texts about her to family members and co-workers. She said he has not threatened her physically.

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — Complainant said he works on cars with his employer and owes him $800. He said he paid the employer $500 but the employer won’t give him his cars until he pays in full. The employer was interviewed and said he would not release the 200 green Honda Accord or 2010 gray Ford Fusion until he received full payment. Both were advised of Magistrate Court procedures.

▲ CLITO ROAD — The driver of a Chevrolet truck was observed driving and wearing headphones. She was stopped and said she had no idea it was against the law to wear headphones while driving. She was issued a citation.

▲ ELDORA ROAD — Complainant said a bearded man with a gun fired the gun when she walked past. The man said he shot off a bottle rocket.

▲ BURKHALTER TRAILER PARK — Complainant said an unknown man was bothering her. After speaking with the complainant, the man was located walking down Burkhalter Road. He was issued a criminal trespass and given a ride to the Effingham County line without incident.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Monday; 22 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Six calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Monday; 35 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 18 calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch County — One call Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two fire calls and 33 medical calls Monday; four accident calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Monday; one coroner call and five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Monday; 45 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911— One call Tuesday,

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Monday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agency — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy