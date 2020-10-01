Police report, 1/10/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Mary Lashay May, 26, Aycock Street, Portal – simple battery.

▲ Leroy Mozee, 37, Stadium Walk – four counts of aggravated assault, felony probation violation.

▲ Darryl Walker, 34, Robin Hood Trail – failure to register as a convicted sex offender, aggravated assault, riot in a penal institution.

▲ Joseph Dexter Goodson, 48, Hammer Sikes Road, Collins – 2nd degree burglary, felony theft by taking.

▲ Edward Rashawn Jenkins, 33, Lanier Drive – theft by taking.

▲ Javier Morales, 38, Rushing Road, Metter – theft by taking, elder abuse/exploiting the elderly or disabled.

▲ Ricky Rosales, 29, Simmons Street, Metter – theft by taking.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Jaqueline Suzanne Lunsford, 43, Pine Street, Eden – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, public intoxication,, disorderly conduct, obstruction.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jason Herman Mann, 41, Sawmill Way, Pembroke – DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Gary Jerome Hawkins, 45, Lanier Drive – felony probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD – Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Someone reported a lost or stolen vehicle tag.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ FAIR ROAD/CATHERIINE AVENUE – A large shelf fell from a man’s pickup truck and a woman driving on the road struck it. The man was cited for unsecure load.

▲ EAST OLLIFF STREET – A woman said her baby’s father keeps calling her and threatening her, and she wants him to stop.

▲ OLLIE’S – A woman said a man scammed her out of $71 during a transaction.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

▲ American Red Cross/Bulloch County – one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one fire call, six first responder calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon