Police report, 9/3/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
August Jamison Watkins, 19, Kate Court, Gainesville – Reckless driving, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Statesboro Police Department
Madison Ann Mathis, 19, Forest Glenn Drive, Albany – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.
Gregory Rickerson, 27, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.
Nikolai Ford von Roten, 35, Highway 46, Brooklet – Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Richard Thomas Saunders, 51, Martin Luther King Drive – Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.
INCIDENTS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
MILL CREEK ROAD – Complainant said person was unwanted on his property. Offender was interviewed and issued a criminal trespass warning for the complainant’s residence.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —23 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first responder call and 40 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS — One coroner call and nine medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 51 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.
Other agencies — 12 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy