Police report, 9/3/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

August Jamison Watkins, 19, Kate Court, Gainesville – Reckless driving, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Statesboro Police Department

Madison Ann Mathis, 19, Forest Glenn Drive, Albany – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Gregory Rickerson, 27, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol.

Nikolai Ford von Roten, 35, Highway 46, Brooklet – Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Richard Thomas Saunders, 51, Martin Luther King Drive – Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

MILL CREEK ROAD – Complainant said person was unwanted on his property. Offender was interviewed and issued a criminal trespass warning for the complainant’s residence.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —23 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first responder call and 40 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One coroner call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 51 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

Other agencies — 12 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy