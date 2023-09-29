Police Report - 9/29/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tanya Chante Lester, 49, Vinson Drive, Warner Robins – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Quadayzah Deanna Coleman, 25, Pleasant Hill Road, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, driver to exercise due care, three charges DUI child endangerment/felony.

Anthony Jarrod Jones, 38, Sinkhole Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

James Austin Lariscey, 35, Cardinal Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Shameika Nicole McKine, 36, Halcyondale Loop, Sylvania – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, two charges entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

Emilio Dajai Moguel, 20, Langston Chapel Road – Two charges criminal damage to property second degree, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Robert Eugene Bolton, 22, Marlboro St., Martinez – DUI concentration is .08G less than three hours, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.

Dwayne William Smith, 28, Vandora Springs Road, Garner, NC – Too fast for conditions, driving a commercial vehicle without a license.

Justin Cody Williams, 28, Hummingbird circle – Wanted person, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Elke Flakes, 56, Stilson-Leefield Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Kevin Nyongesa Lukiri, 19, Grist Mill Lane, Hampton – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 13 calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two fire calls and 27 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 36 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Tuesday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bibb County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy