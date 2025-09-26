Police Report - 9/27/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Olivia Michelle Phillips, 39, Victoria Circle, Vidalia – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Jesus Camarillo Gomez, 24, Newton St., Claxton – Driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Larry Dixon, 52, Solomon Circle – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Christina Ashley Gordon, 33, Inman St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

John Deal Hagins, 42, East Parrish St. – Endangering a security interest/misdemeanor.

Tristan Alexander Nails, 24, Georgia Ave. – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Rodriquez Leondri Parks, 29, Maple St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Thomas Lavon Wells, 50, Portal Crossing, Portal – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Duvan Alejandro Suarez, 38, Newport Blvd, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, instruction permits, graduated licensing and related restrictions, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(September 15-21)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and eight puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.

City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs; two adult cats.

Adopted — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat, 10 kittens.

Rescued — One adult dog, two puppies.

Reclaimed — None

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — One adult cat, one kitten.

Fees collected — $910.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 52 calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls, one fire call and 34 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 44 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy