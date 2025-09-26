Police Report - 9/27/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Olivia Michelle Phillips, 39, Victoria Circle, Vidalia – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Jesus Camarillo Gomez, 24, Newton St., Claxton – Driving without a license/misdemeanor.
Larry Dixon, 52, Solomon Circle – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.
Christina Ashley Gordon, 33, Inman St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
John Deal Hagins, 42, East Parrish St. – Endangering a security interest/misdemeanor.
Tristan Alexander Nails, 24, Georgia Ave. – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Rodriquez Leondri Parks, 29, Maple St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Thomas Lavon Wells, 50, Portal Crossing, Portal – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Duvan Alejandro Suarez, 38, Newport Blvd, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, instruction permits, graduated licensing and related restrictions, failure to stop at a stop sign.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(September 15-21)
Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and eight puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.
City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs; two adult cats.
Adopted — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat, 10 kittens.
Rescued — One adult dog, two puppies.
Reclaimed — None
Died at shelter — One kitten.
Euthanized — One adult cat, one kitten.
Fees collected — $910.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 52 calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two coroner calls, one fire call and 34 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 44 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy