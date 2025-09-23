Police Report - 9/24/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Bernard Chavers, 44, Fisherman Lane, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Nicholas Hooks, 32, Spell Road, Metter – Housed for Candler County.

Chasity Jade Larsen, 26, Martha Jo Durrence Road, Glennville – Housed for Evans County.

Emilio Dajai Mogul, 22, Langston Chapel Road – Aggravated assault/knife, criminal damage to property second degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Maresha Diane Reed, 27, Kennedy Bridge Road – Aggravated assault/family violence, aggravated battery/family violence, theft by taking/motor vehicle, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Daveon Travez Ware, 33, Register – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Cedrick Quintez Wilkerson, 35, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Wesley Kyle Williams, 36, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Statesboro Police Department

Niyonu Spalding, 50, Packinghouse Road – Wanted person from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Omarion Dayshawn Watkins, 18, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by taking/motor vehicle, criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy