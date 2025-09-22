Police Report - 9/23/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kyle Joseph Cullen, 37, Holloway Lane, Register – Simple battery.

Nicole Monique Donaldson, 44, Honey Lane – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kyle Daniel Guzior, 23, Lee Hardy Drive, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover.

Tumeshia Rochelle Jackson, 31, Circle Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Othell Tyrus Smith, 60, Oxford Road NE, Atlanta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Gregory Jamaal Johnson, 38, Bailey St., Claxton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

Martin Lupercio, 61, Creekside Way, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dustin Lavon McGlamery, 40, Dorothy St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Courtney Sylvia Perez-Johnson, 21, Mount Zion Road, Stockbridge – Printing, executing negotiating checks knowing information is fictitious or is in error.

Avery Vaughn Washington, 20, North Kennedy St., Metter – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, cruelty to children second degree/negligently causing excessive physical pain.

Cherlyne Shontae Watson, 47, Brighton Way – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Statesboro Police Department

Eddie Frank Brinson, 38, Miller St. Ext. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jaydon Amir Broomfield, 18, Lanier Drive – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Dahlson Christopher Brown, 26, Chorus Loop, Pooler – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kadaffi Hussein Carlyle, 24, Teal Circle – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence/felony, battery against a female who is pregnant/family violence.

Keonta Shened Clark, 37, West Sixth St., Jacksonville, Fla. – Wanted person.

Isabella Jean Lehtinen, 19, Rockingham Run, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane.

Kenyatta Victory Lovett, 46, North Main St. – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Velma Louise Mosley, 23, Horsefly Road, Portal – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

William Fox Nordlinger, 31, Lanier Drive – Two counts theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Bryson Thomas Walling, 18, Stafford St., SW, Marietta – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Isabella Mary Wilson, 20, Chandler Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Teddric Alexander Young, 35, East Evanston Circle, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, simple battery against a police officer, criminal trespass/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Christian Akoye Anfield, 25, Railroad St., Millen – Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, suspended registration, no insurance.

Corbin Hardy Beal, 22, Church Road, Villa Rica – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Charles Edward Braziel, 38, Smith St., Metter – Wanted person.

Daron Latroy Canty, 34, East Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving.

Patricia Rena Dolph, 31, Howard St., Thompson – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Colt Burt Reddick, 21, Lyons Center Road, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required.

Kristina Olivia Sargent, 31, Donaldson St. – DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz., speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Dornell Cutter Williams, 20, Long Road, Ridgeland, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Kevin Jamal Littles, 35, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet – Two counts theft of services/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; Seven calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 24 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call and 29 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; one fire call and three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One medical call Friday; two medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 31 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy