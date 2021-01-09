Police report, 9/1/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Amos Jackson Lanier, 18, Centerpoint Road, Carrlooton – Pedestrian in the roadway, public drunkenness, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by someone under 21, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Robert James Littleton, 43, Hubert Church Road, Brooklet – Two charges intimidate or impeded grand juror/trial juror/court officer/any official court proceeding.

Emily Michelle Roberts, 28, Goshen Commercial Park Drive, Rincon – Possession of methamphetamine.

Cesar Tehuntle Salvador, Troy St., Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Jasmine Arellano, 18, Ernest L. Dubberly Road, Claxton – DUI less safe drugs, headlight requirements.

Jennifer Antwaune Boatwright, 45, Quartz Court, Metter – Possession with intent of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Taylor Nicolle Lewis, 20, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

Otis Lee Mercer, 23, Hillside Drive, Claxton – Criminal trespass.

Zachary Scott Moore, 20, Trale Court, Richmond Hill – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Mario Marcel Palmer, 21, Woodland Drive – Three charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Tilya Rochelle Raymond, 32, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane.

Evan Cole Sanders, 20, Harden Road – DUI under 21, failure to yield while turning left.

Chanse Richard Spencer, 44, Valley Road – Battery/family violence first offense, simple assault/family violence.

James Arthur Thomas, 17, Packinghouse Road – Possession of pistol, or revolver by person under 18/first offense.

Rotema Alexander Watson, 51, Bull St., Augusta – Possession with intent of cocaine, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects.

Jaden Isaiah Wells, 17, Bay St. – Possession of pistol, or revolver by person under 18/first offense.

Darius Ahmed Wigfall, 29, East Main St. – Possession and use of drug related objects, possession with intent of cocaine.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kodiak Wilson Crabbe, 19, Magnolia Court, Summerville – DUI under 21, possession of fraudulent license, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police

Claire Lee Black, 18, Faircloth Commons Road, Augusta – Simple battery/family violence.

Hayden William Burns, 20, Wheeler St., Woodstock – DUI less safe alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Jabari Mehki Littles, 18, Red Oak Way, Temple – Criminal trespass, three charges sexual battery/misdemeanor, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

DRY BRANCH VILLAGE – Complainant said someone stole her 7-year-old stepson’s bicycle. She said the bike was a Christmas gift last year, so she did not have a receipt or brand and model for the bicycle. She said she heard another child in the mobile home park may have taken the bike, but she didn’t know. After a full patrol of the park, no bicycle was found.

WEATHERSTONE WAY – Complainant said someone broke into his vehicle and stole a firearm. A video of the suspected offender from a neighbor’s security camera will be reviewed for evidence.

PLANTATION MOBILE HOME PARK – Complainant said that someone took a tire that was holding up his son’s basketball goal was taken from his yard. He said two scissor jacks were missing, as well. He did not have any more information about the items and said two neighbors told him they saw two unknown men walking around the mobile home park.

ALLISON LANE – Complainant said when she arrived at her residence all the water faucets were turned on and several of her household items were damaged. She said she and he boyfriend were having arguments for the past week about custody of their newborn daughter. She outlined several instances of abuse from the man. She was advised of Safe Haven and other outlets to find assistance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 16 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; One call Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two first responder calls and 38 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first responder calls and 35 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two first responder and 46 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 10 medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 44 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday and one call Sunday

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 –Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Friday; two calls Sunday

Other counties or agencies – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy