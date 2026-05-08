Police Report - 8/5/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Aubrey Scott Atkinson, 28, Soperton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Edward Deal, 39, Statesboro – Two counts possession of methamphetamine, DUI less safe drugs, DUI less safe alcohol, driver to exercise due care, possession and use of drug related objects.

Arysia Shane Dixon, 35, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.

Larry Joe Durrence, 47, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jayden Andrew Thomas, 22, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, windshield wiper requirements, following too closely, reckless driving.

Brian Melvin Ware, 37, Statesboro – Driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor, driving without a license, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at stop sign, two counts failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Statesboro Police Department

Gregory Scott Brack, 59, Statesboro – Financial transaction card theft, identity theft when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

Janyah Ashani Everett, 23, Statesboro – Driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor, failure to yield when entering roadway.

Tabetha Denise Riggian, 53, Cordelle – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Ashauna Desmarie Roberson, 20, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Geoffrey Lamonta Roberson, 32, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, two counts child lockup order.

Stephen Merritt Sears, 42, Statesboro – Wanted out of Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Freddie Lemar Wilson, 46, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 38 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one rescue and three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy