Police Report - 7/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Decorian Demoray Davis, 29, Carrington Drive, Hephzibah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Vivian Arizmendi, 19, West Waters Road – Possession and use of drug related objects.

Allison Brooke Clayton, 25, Ponderosa Road, Portal – Battery/family violence first offense.

Heaven Chi-Anne Dean, 24, West Waters Road – Possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance.

Bryanna Nicole Reitano, 26, Martin Luther King Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Nikeya Samantha Sawyer, 21, Burkhalter Road – Battery/family violence first offense.

Jaidyn Marie Sherrod, 18, Cooper Way – Public indecency first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

William Ryan Starke, 20, Old Flat Ford Road, Brooklet – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

John Paul Thompson, 56, Simmons Road – Simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Larry Orenthal Mitchell, 29, Magruder Road, Midville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ryan Colby Thomas, 34, Institute St. – Financial transaction card fraud.

Statesboro Police Department

Ansley Nicole Clark, 22, Glazebrook Ave. – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign.

Taylor Nicole Darlington, 17, Willis Way – Battery.

Mark Christopher Hill, 32, Jones St. – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Madisyne Freiya Jackson, 25, Green Lake Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Natalija Lynn Keezer, 24, Lanier Drive – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Zackary Russell Nowell, 29, Gentilly Road – Battery/family violence first offense.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Teresa Adams Byrd, 61, Red Clay Road, Claxton – Failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, DUI less safe drugs.

Gary Len Cooper, 45, Tellic Akins Road, Claxton – Driving while license suspended o revoked/misdemeanor, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection in windows/windshields.

Robbie Hutcherson, 71, Oak Brook Drive, Martinez – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 22 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 10 medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 68 calls Tuesday; 53 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy