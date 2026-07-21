Police Report - 7/22/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Kelson Emanuel Brooks, 34, Warner Robins – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving.
Jalyn Nikuan James, 26, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshields.
Dexter Markell Johnson, 22, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of knife or firearm during commission of certain felonies, armed robbery, false imprisonment, theft by taking/misdemeanor, terroristic threats and acts.
John Victor Lowery, 46, Pembroke – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless conduct, false statements or writings.
Kemonte Omarion Smart, 22, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of knife or firearm during commission of certain felonies, armed robbery, theft by taking/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Statesboro Police Department
Britannia Marie Avendano, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Arianna Tonisa Taza King, 21, Rincon – Simple battery/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Fedner Richard, 23, Fort Pierce, Fla. – Wanted from Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 58 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS –Six accident calls and 36 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – 12 medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – 14 medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 33 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Toombs County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy