City Council to act on ‘Creek’ Trail project, bus system grants

Statesboro City Council, during its 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, regular meeting, is slated to accept a $1.4 million grant for engineering of the Creek on the Blue Mile Trail project and an unrelated agreement for continued operation of the city’s bus system.

The funding for the creek-side, multi-use trail design is a Transportation Alternatives and Congestion and Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant through the Georgia Department of Transportation. A 20% funding match, or $350,000, is required from the city, with the local source being T-SPLOST, the transportation projects sales tax.

The operational agreement for the Statesboro Area Transit small-bus system is with the Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia and involves federal and city funding shares.

Another item on the agenda is the purchase and equipping of eight new patrol vehicles for the Statesboro Police Department at a total cost of $696,528. For this, the source is the non-transportation SPLOST.