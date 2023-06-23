Police Report - 6/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

William Gregory Taylor, 53, Sylvania Road, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Erin Daneshia Dixon, 29, S. Third St., Twin City – Possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Kenneth Charles Foy, 35, Ennis School Road, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

LaPorsha Monique Jones, 32, First St., Augusta – Impeding the flow of traffic, wanted person/Columbia Co., S.C.

Statesboro Police Department

Nina Simona Grace, 20, Statesboro Place – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, driving without a license, no insurance.

Zeke MacKenzie Lindbergh, 22, Lanier Drive – Burglary/felony second degree.

Lorenzo Carlos Phillips, 40, Ronnie St., Metter – Theft by conversion/felony.

Christopher Adam Pinkney, 30, Conley St., Portal – Burglary/felony second degree.

Takeria Lasha Spaulding, 23, Highway 46 – Criminal trespass.

Tony Demetrius Wilson, 35, Martin Luther King Drive – Battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rockeith Dominique Bush, 25, Tuskegee St., Savannah – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Marissa Antoinette Whitaker, 36, Harvey Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe combination 1-3, three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Department of Natural Resources

Harold Eugene Kennedy, 72, Cleary Road, Brooklet – Five charges false statements ore writings/conceal facts or fraudulent government documents, five charges forgery first degree.

INCIDENTS

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – Responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle in a ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied. There was damage to the front and rear ends. Nothing of value was found inside the vehicle and it was towed. The owner of the vehicle could not be reached, but an unknown caller said he was the owner but never followed up.

PONDEROSA ROAD – Complainants said a roommate had stolen some patches he has a prescription for. The roommate was checked, but no patches were found. Complainant said she chews them, but no evidence showing that was discovered. Complainant was advised he should evict the roommate, but he said he was afraid she had no place else to go.

WEST WATERS ROAD – In attempting to mediate a domestic situation, the man in the disputed fled the scene on foot. After he was stopped and arrested, a search found a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue.

RANDY LOWERY ROAD – A grey 2019 Volvo was stopped for speeding 94 mph in a 55-mph zone. Driving said she was aware she was speeding because she was late for work. She was issued a citation.

EAST VIEW ROAD – Complainant said a man and a woman known to her have been harassing her. She said the two “jump at her car trying to fight me.” She said the incidents have been ongoing for a month but she did not provide any other details. Complainant was advised of possible court procedures and protection orders.

LAKESIDE DRIVE – Complainant requested a deputy accompany him to his grandfather’s residence so he could retrieve a lawn mower, a kayak and a fishing pole he said were his. Upon meeting the complainant at the house, he was advised the deputy would need to speak with the grandfather first. The grandfather said the lawn mower was his and he did not know where the other two items were. The grandfather was asked if he wanted his grandson served with a criminal trespass warning. He said he did, but the grandson had left. When at the grandson’s residence to serve the warning, he did not come to the door and said he would take the matter to court.

THOMKIN DRIVE – In responding to a report of a vehicle crash, a vehicle was found in a ditch between two driveways. The driver was evaluated for DUI and arrested.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 12-18)

Rural county intake — Four adult dogs; three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats and four kittens.

Adopted — Five adult dogs; two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Two kittens.

Fees collected — $345.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 36 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 14 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 29 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 51 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other Agencies – Two calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy



