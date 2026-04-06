Police Report - 4/7/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Benjamin Crowe, 41, Brooklet – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, expired registration, no insurance, reckless driving, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.

Hansel Echevarria, 24, Cumming – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Kiandra Ahjhana’Naomi Geiger, 29, Portal – Obscuring license plate to impede surveillance equipment.

Jeffrey James Golob, 49, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession with intent of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, brake light/signal device requirements.

Roy Wesley Griffis, 45, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, suspended registration, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Imonee Deonshay McClouden, 29, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Russell Maurice Noegel, 23, Augusta – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

William James Owen, 42, Jacksonville, Fla. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, following too closely.

Rebecca Stephens Sheffield, 30, Register – Disorderly conduct, stalking/family violence, criminal trespass.

Tyron Gerald Singleton, 37, Soperton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime, wanted person from Toombs County, wanted person from Vidalia Police Department, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of cocaine, failure to maintain lane, windshield/window/wiper requirements, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Kenya Mynia Taylor, 33, Lithonia – Simple battery, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, criminal trespass damage to property.

Statesboro Police Department

Johnathan Kieth Beason, 17, Statesboro – Possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license first offense/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Hillary Rose Compton, 17, Statesboro – Simple assault/family violence.

Catherine Naomi Futch, 34, Pembroke – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jaleon Deondre Harden, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, consumption/possession alcoholic, VGCSA less than one oz., failure to stop at stop sign., possession and use of drug related objects.

Garrett Allen Lester, 25, Mitchell – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Jockendra Deamonta McKneely, 30, Baton Rouge – Criminal trespass.

Nikolai Ford Von Roten, 19, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, possession of marijuana less than one oz., giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, possessing, purchasing alcohol not of legal age.

Zakiyah Ayannaa Smith, 24, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule iV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Steve Raynard Williams, 34, Statesboro – Two counts criminal trespass damage to property.

Marinda Ann Young, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Nykie Ajamais Timothy Young, 17, Statesboro – Possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license first offense/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Annabelle Albright Adams, 18, Waynesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Christian Akoye Anfield, 26, Millen – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.

Daphne Andrea Baldwin, 42, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Mitchell Ty Burandt, 22, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Ty’Kirriyah ‘Jhanay Busby, 24, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, impeding flow of traffic, suspended registration.

Nicholas Deshawndre Devereux, 31, Atlanta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, reckless driving, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Rodrigo Giron Huertas, 23, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, impeding the flow of traffic, driver to exercise due care.

Samaiya Leandria Rhodes, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, headlights requirements, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Eleazar Sanjuan Rodriguez, 30, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, headlight requirements.

Kristina Jo Thompson, 36, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane.

Ashley Jacobi Wadley, 39, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 36 calls Friday; 27vcalls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 17 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 226 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; one accident call and eight medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bryan County 911– Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Friday.

Language Line – Four calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911– Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Tattnall County 911– One call Saturday.

Screven County 911– One call Friday.

Other agencies — Five calls Friday; 16 calls Saturday; Seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy