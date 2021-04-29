By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Police Report 4/30/21
Police Report

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

 

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

 

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Wendell Perez Lanier, 40, East Pulaski Highway – Theft of services/felony.

 

Statesboro Police Department

Julian Lopez Sanchez, 41, Matthews Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

 

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Joshua Blake Goode, 24, Highway 301 – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, following too closely.

 

Georgia Southern University Police

Konrad Carl Lewis, 18, Registry Lane, Kennesaw – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Gretchen McCloud Mulling, 38, Lonnie Drive, Richmond Hill – Theft by taking/felony.

 

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS 

 

Law Enforcement 

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Wednesday. 

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday. 

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday. 

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday. 

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Wednesday. 

 

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Ten calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

 

Emergency Medical Service 

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 37 medical calls Wednesday. 

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday. 

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday. 

  

Other Agencies 

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Other – Five calls Wednesday.

 

– Compiled by Jim Healy

 

