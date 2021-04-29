Police Report 4/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Wendell Perez Lanier, 40, East Pulaski Highway – Theft of services/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Julian Lopez Sanchez, 41, Matthews Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Joshua Blake Goode, 24, Highway 301 – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, following too closely.

Georgia Southern University Police

Konrad Carl Lewis, 18, Registry Lane, Kennesaw – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Gretchen McCloud Mulling, 38, Lonnie Drive, Richmond Hill – Theft by taking/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Ten calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 37 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Other – Five calls Wednesday.

– Compiled by Jim Healy