Police Report 4/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Wendell Perez Lanier, 40, East Pulaski Highway – Theft of services/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Julian Lopez Sanchez, 41, Matthews Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Joshua Blake Goode, 24, Highway 301 – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, following too closely.
Georgia Southern University Police
Konrad Carl Lewis, 18, Registry Lane, Kennesaw – Failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.
Gretchen McCloud Mulling, 38, Lonnie Drive, Richmond Hill – Theft by taking/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Ten calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 37 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.
Other – Five calls Wednesday.
– Compiled by Jim Healy