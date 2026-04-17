Police Report - 4/17/26

- Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
- ▲ Terrell Rochawn Coleman, 44, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
- ▲ Robert Coney, 26, Millen – Reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
- ▲ Jeffrey Dale Dyches, 54, Sylvania – Simple battery.
- ▲ Tyler Dale Dyches, 23, Sylvania – Three counts aggravated assault.
▲ Caleb Darius Evans, 26, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
- ▲ Logan Allen Heath, 20, Statesboro – Sexual exploitation of children/possess or control any material depicting sexually explicit conduct/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Jahdon Laroyse Jones, 30, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Rufus Roberts, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, two counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Carmen Derica Searcy, 28, Atlanta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
- ▲ Alex Lawrence Smith, 29, Portal – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
- ▲ Ray Nathaniel Southerland, 50, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
- ▲ Corey Dashawn Watkins, 26, Evans – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Samuel Adam Wells, 70, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
- ▲ Terrance Lequan Benjamin, 36, Metter – Two counts hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Jessica Lafaye Cooper, 37, Statesboro – Wanted person from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
- ▲ Karlyn Marquis Cooper, 26 Sylvania – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
- ▲ Derrick Jerome Shipman, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, improper parking in space for persons with disabilities.
- ▲ Ronnie Lavonne Walker, 68, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Traevieon LeCharles Waller, 21, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
- ▲ Irving Cezar Vega Ortiz, 33, Rincon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
- ▲ Alexander Eugene Larsen, 21, Statesboro – Wanted from Bryan County.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement
- ▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.
- ▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
➤ Fire Departments
- ▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 42 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ Metter Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Service
- ▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Evans County EMS – 15 medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.
➤ Other Agencies
- ▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
- ▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
- ▲ Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
- ▲ Tattnall County 911 – Nine calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.
- ▲ Other agencies – Six calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy