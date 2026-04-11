Police Report - 4/1126

- Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
- ▲ Jose Luis Cornejo-Zunigo, 35, Claxton — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; driving without a valid license/misdemeanor; DUI/less safe/alcohol.
- ▲ Eric Jameark Holly, 41, Statesboro — Three counts of child support lockup order.
- ▲ Ismael Diaz Mendez, 41, Statesboro — Impeding the flow of traffic; driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
- ▲ Acxel Perez Lopez, 23, Statesboro — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; driving without a valid license/misdemeanor; DUI/less safe/alcohol.
- ▲ George Calvin Williams, 52, Statesboro — DUI/less safe/alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor; speeding in excess of maximum limits.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
- ▲ Tamaia Yazmyn Cone, 19, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.
- ▲ Walter Lee Hopper, 57, Statesboro — Marijuana possession/less than 1 oz.
- ▲ Sean Dorick Lee, 47, Statesboro — Marijuana possession/less than 1 oz.; abandonment of dangerous drugs.
- ▲ Anyisha Tonyika Palmer, 24, Garden City — Theft by shoplifting.
- ▲ Christopher Powell, 45, Statesboro — Criminal trespass.
- ▲ Gavin Obrien Wiggins, 38, Portal — Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
- ▲ Jessica Renee Kern, 33, Vicker OH — Wanted by Hinesville PD.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(March 30-April 5)
- ▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and seven puppies; five adult cats and two kittens.
- ▲ City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; eight adult cats and four kittens.
- ▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs and one puppy; four adult cats.
- ▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs; one adult cat.
- ▲ Reclaimed — Four adult dogs and one puppy.
- ▲ Died at shelter — None.
- ▲ Euthanized — One adult cat.
- ▲ Fees collected — $390.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement
- ▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Thursday.
- ▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.
- ▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Thursday.
- ▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Thursday.
- ▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Thursday.
- ▲ Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Thursday.
➤ Fire Departments
- ▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 29 calls Thursday.
- ▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.
- ▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.
- ▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Thursday.
- ▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Thursday.
- ▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — Four calls Thursday.
➤ Emergency Medical Service
- ▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call and 29 medical calls Thursday.
- ▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Thursday.
- ▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and 12 medical calls Thursday.
➤ Other Agencies
- ▲ 911 hang-ups — 33 calls Thursday.
- ▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.
- ▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Thursday.
- ▲ East Georgia Medical Center — One call Thursday.
- ▲ Emergency Medical Dispatch — One call Thursday.
- ▲ Other agencies — No calls Thursday.
— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter