Police Report - 3/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jace Adam Best, 20, Sylvania – Sale of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substances near park/housing project.
Chyna Hailey Dammerell, 33, Garfield – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Evangelina Sakina Holloway, 43, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, illegal drugs or methamphetamine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, three counts possession and use of drug related objects.
Jennifer Lache Lawton, 37, Sylvania – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent government documents.
Statesboro Police Department
Damonquez Jarelle Tippins, 39, Metter – Criminal trespass.
Jennifer Diana Zumwalt, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Rudolfo Jimenez, 21, Collins – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(March 16-22)
Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.
City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.
Adopted — Four adult dogs and five puppies; nine adult cats and three kittens.
Rescued — Four adult dogs; two adult cats.
Reclaimed — Two adult dogs; four adult cats.
Died at shelter — One kitten.
Euthanized — One adult dog.
Fees collected — $1,150.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 47 calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Evans– One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 141 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 28 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Toombs County 911 – Three calls Thursday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy