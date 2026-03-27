Police Report - 3/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jace Adam Best, 20, Sylvania – Sale of methamphetamine, manufacture/possess controlled or counterfeit substances near park/housing project.

Chyna Hailey Dammerell, 33, Garfield – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Evangelina Sakina Holloway, 43, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, illegal drugs or methamphetamine, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, three counts possession and use of drug related objects.

Jennifer Lache Lawton, 37, Sylvania – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent government documents.

Statesboro Police Department

Damonquez Jarelle Tippins, 39, Metter – Criminal trespass.

Jennifer Diana Zumwalt, 38, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rudolfo Jimenez, 21, Collins – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 16-22)

Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and five puppies; nine adult cats and three kittens.

Rescued — Four adult dogs; two adult cats.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs; four adult cats.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — One adult dog.

Fees collected — $1,150.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 47 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Evans– One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 141 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 28 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Toombs County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy