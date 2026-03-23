Police Report - 3/24/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Glen Felton Burnsed, 40, Statesboro – Wanted from Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Brannon Deal, 60, Statesboro – Wanted by Cedartown.
Rachel Amanda Lang, 45, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.
Javontae Zuiton Lee, 31, Statesboro – Wanted by Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, battery, battery/family violence first offense.
Albert Paul Parker, 46, Guyton – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Cardayon Deshone Phillips, 21, Swainsboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Robert Louis Richards, 57, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Statesboro Police Department
Amya Mache Cody, 20, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Michael Hendrix, 49, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, parole violation.
Amaria Armonee Jordan, 21, Vidalia – Wanted person from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Latcha Shonta Jordan, 45, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Sancorey Dejuan Lawrence, 19, Swainsboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Jam’Makiyon Jabel Natson, 21, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Douglas Perry, 43, Statesboro – Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.
Dexter Lamont Smith, 55, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Jaden Avery Wynn, 19, Statesboro – Giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officer.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Sylvester Bernard Brown, 52, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required, no insurance.
Harold Randall Washington, 38, Garfield – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — One calls- Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 21 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Saturday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Saturday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 17 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 16 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 22 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; 10 medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and nine medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 29 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Bryan County County 911– One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Emanuel County 911– One call Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Tattnall County 911– Two calls Saturday.
Language Line – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Other agencies — Five calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy