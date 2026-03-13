Police Report - 3/14

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jaris Jecaryous Moye, 19, Metter – Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Statesboro Police Department

Oluwasoorefunmi Jefferson Adedayo, 21, Statesboro – Reckless driving.

Danahsty Nazoria Hills, 23, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz. possession and use of drug related objects.

Malachi Joseph Spalding, 30, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, simple battery/family violence.

Pamela Marie Williams, 41, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

John Fitzgerald Golden, 38, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Nevan Tate Hehman, 22, Statesboro – Display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, expired registration.

Hyun Chi Kim, 27, Statesboro – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Dalton Jackson Roberson, 21, Vidalia – No working speedometer, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required, two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 2-8)

Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs; five adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and two puppies; three adult cats.

Adopted — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat.

Rescued — One adult dog; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs; one adult cat.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Fees collected — $980.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 17 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – 11 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Three calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy