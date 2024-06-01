Police Report - 1/6/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tammi Laurie Henderson – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Joe Donavan Bellamy, 20, Brampton Ave. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

David Augustus LaPoint, 52, Victoria Road, Metter – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, suspended registration.

Statesboro Police Department

Luis Gerardo Cruz-Navia, 24, Highway 301 North – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Leon Ware, 40, West Main St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine.

Chad David Williams, 28, Highway 301 North – Two charges criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Business reported a stolen piece of equipment. After investigation, warrants were taken out and the piece of equipment was entered as stolen.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Upon investigation of a report of aggravated stalking, a suspect was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

SATILLA COURT – Complainant said children were riding ATVs in the area and may have accidentally run into the main water line meter for her property. While she said she was not sure who did it, she was advised by the property owner to file a report so she would not be held liable for the damages.

PONDEROSA ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender or offenders took funds out of her money market account held at a local bank. She said $5,800 was taken out in two separate transactions, one on Dec. 29 and again on Dec. 30. She said she needed a report to take to her bank.

DAKOTA LANE – Complainant said she has been receiving harassing communications from a man known to her. She was advised to cut communication with the person and informed about the temporary protective order process.

NORA LEE DRIVE – Complainant said an unkown person stole his vehicle. After an investigation, the vehicle was entered as stolen.

LONGWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said someone entered their vehicle. A report was taken and forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 25-31)

Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and one puppy.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Adopted — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and three kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $10.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two coroner calls and 31 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy