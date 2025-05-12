Police Report - 12/5/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Corey Jerrod Bacon, 37, Mike Brannen Road, Register – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to signal or changing lanes, DUI less safe drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Tamir Yohance Geer, 31, McKenna Drive, Hampton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 47, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Damariyae Tedrick Pope, 27, Canterbury Road, Ludowici – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jo Anne Sheffield, 76, Allison Lane – Interference with custody/misdemeanor.

Haley Marie Wheeless, 31, Burkhalter Road – VGCSA less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Symphonie Ayon Anderson, 19, Jones Mill Road, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Nicodemo Sales Godinez, 20, Hurts Ave., Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Jacorey Jacquis Perkins, 30, Waters Ave., Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Daequan Deeshon Roberts, 25, Rosemary St., Claxton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol

Jamal Antonio Johnson, 27, Bellavu Lane, Atlanta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, failure to yield when entering roadway, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driving in divided highway, failure to stop at stop sign.

Alfonzo Denard Wigg, 39, West Lake Ave., Savannah – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Donald Williams, 70, Clifton Road – No brake lights or working turn signals, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and 11 medical calls Tuesday; one fire call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 11 medical calls Tuesday; two first responder calls and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy