Police Report - 12/3/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kanyata Brianna Mutcherson, 31, Statesboro – No insurance, theft by shoplifting.

Marley Avante Smith, 24, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Wilson Travon Washington, 30, Portal – Criminal trespass.

Harold Lee Hodges, 74, Register – Bench warrant/felony.

Joseph Tyler Holdway, 32, Nicholson – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Johnathan Aaron Wayne Lacey, 20, Portal – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Lucero Maldonado Rodriguez, 37, Vidalia – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Matthew Jackson, 31, Savannah – Wanted person.

Arquise Dejuan Newton, 19, Statesboro – Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Geoffrey Vincent Quick, 20, Atlanta – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kenisha Charmane Hilton, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Miguel Deangelo Hughes, 46, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI less safe alcohol, habitual violator/DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, laying drag, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, tire requirements, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, brake light/signal device requirements, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.

Kiana Shanice Moody, 29, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, improper left or right turn, failure to maintain lane.

James Reid Emery, 29, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 33 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 23 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 21 calls Monday.

Air Transports – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy