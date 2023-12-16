Police Report - 12/16/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Pamela Marlene Emeott, 34, Broom Straw Trice, Ellabell – Bench warrant Magistrate Court.

Statesboro Police Department

Jonah Barry Chumley, 44, Old River Road South, Brooklet – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Beatriz Flores Perez, 38, Oakwood Drive – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license.

Donald Whitehead, 44, Highway 24 – VGCSA less than one oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Tyler Paul Linehan, 31, Sweet Cherry Lane, Springfield – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, headlight requirements, suspended registration, no insurance.

INCIDENTS

ELMER PHILLIPS/HARVILLE ROAD – A brown Honda CRV was found abandoned. Upon contacting the owner, the grandmother of the owner said we could tow the vehicle, which it was.

BOWEN ROAD – Complainant said her property was criminally trespassed and a battery was committed on her by a person known to her.

LEEFIELD STATION ROAD – Complainant said she was receiving harassing phone calls from her son’s girlfriend.

GROVE CIRCLE – Complainant said he believes someone entered his vehicle parked at his residence and stole his son’s Nintendo Switch. He said his glove compartment and center console were open. Complainant gave the serial number of the console and area pawn shops were contacted without luck. The case remains active.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – A retail business said a man known to them had shoplifted from the store. He was confronted and returned the items. The man was contacted outside the store and told he was served a criminal trespass. The store manager was advised to call immediately if the man returned.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Dec. 4-10)

Rural county intake — 10 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and three kittens.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs; one adult cat.

Adopted — Two adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and two kittens.

Rescued — None.

Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

Died at shelter — One kitten.

Euthanized — Three adult dogs (serious medical; severe aggression)

Fees collected — $90.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One rescue call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy