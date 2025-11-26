Police Report - 11/27/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Hunter Clanton, 32, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Benjamin Floyd Croft, 43, Pembroke – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

John Nathan Harvey, 50, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies.

Jamar Devante Kirkland, 27, Statesboro – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness, forcible felony, battery/family violence, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, bench warrant/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Keyshawn Kamron Lee, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jeffery Cornelius Paulk, 42, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bicycle light at night required.

Enrique Manuel Ramirez, 26, Morristown, Tenn. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Shaun Anthony Sanders, 41, Cobbtown – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Keanu Jamilcolm Chaple, 33, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Tywilla Latonya Collins, 51, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Dow, 36, Tampa – Criminal trespass.

Tavarius Antwan McCoy, 43, Pompano, Fla. – Possession of marijuana less than one oz. giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, wanted from Florida.

Charles Mark Smoak, 74, Newington – Disorderly conduct.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Lamonte Mark Kendzierski, 54, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Devon Janard Milton, 21, Stockbridge – DUI less safe alcohol.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday; eight calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Monday; 18 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday; 14 calls Tuesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Five calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 22 medical calls Monday; one accident call and 27 medical calls Tuesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday; 12 medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 25 calls Monday; 33 calls Tuesday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday; 12 calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy