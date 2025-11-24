Police Report - 11/25/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dexter Antawain Bennett, 42, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Heather Marie Bowen, 45, Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jadden Nehemiah Daughtry, 24, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark.

Joel Antonio Diaz Ramirez, 39, Statesboro – DUI les safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Lorna Ashley Fortner, 30, Guyton – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Victoria Bree Hartsfield, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration.

Oswaldo Israel Lunar Hernandez, 24, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Keyshawn Kamron Lee, 25, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

DeWayne Otto Meeks, 48, Millen – Two counts theft by taking/felony, two counts entering automobile with intent to commit theft, theft by taking/motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal trespass damage to property, parole violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, three counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Edwin Melendes Ramirez, 29, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Kenneth Shane Ramsey, 52, Portal – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Shaun Anthony Sanders, 41, Cobbtown – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Tyrone Gerald Singleton, 36, Soperton – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device.

Jeffrey Andrew Thompson, 36, Statesboro – Wanted person from Liberty County.

Jesus Venegas, 29, Alvarado, TX – DUI les safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Morris Edward Ward, 65, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to an authorized vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Nakia Lashette Anderson, 46, Portal – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Dekevious Daizhon Lil Way Ellis, 25, Statesboro – Simple assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

Joshua Mason Ellis, 18, Alma – Simple assault, criminal trespass damage to property.

Nicholas Mark Giancotti, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Angela Rose Hardwick, 51, Statesboro – Wanted by Screven County Sheriff’s Office.

Kizzie Latrice Hayton, 47, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, expired registration.

Paula Marie Hendrix, 42, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Kenneth Doeran Howard, 17, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of a firearm by a minor.

Kazmyra Chanae Lonon, 23, Millen – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Imauri Amir McCalister, 19, Thomson – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Whitney Grant Perkins, 39, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tasheena Dianne Royal, 27, Statesboro – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

Alterick Kitab Michael Thompson Parrish, 35, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession and us of drug related objects.

Karachio Juakwon Waters, 29, Twin City – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, VGCSA less than one oz., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender,

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dearius Antwan Carter, 35, Savannah – DUI less safe drugs, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jeremiya Maliq, Odom, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, improper left or right turn, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Bryan Deandre Wells, 21, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, theft by shoplifting, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Geovanni Fredrico Williams, 35, Savannah – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning right or left, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, expired registration, headlight requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Ronald Romerius Smith, 20, Savannah – Financial transaction card theft.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 24 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One calls Friday; three call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 31 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; 12 medical calls Saturday; three first responder calls and 11 medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 28 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Sunday.

Screven County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

Language Line — Two calls Saturday

Other agencies — 16 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy