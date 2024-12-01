Police Report - 1/12/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anna Nichole Girardeau, 33, Post Oak Road, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Dennis Michael Neeson, 47, North Shore Road, Abesecon, NJ – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Eric Reynolds Aycock, 41, Pine Cedar Drive, Palm Coast, Fla. – Bench warrant/felony.

Eric Clinton Bishop, 40, Shuman Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, expired registration.

Charles Raymond Chapman, 33, Unuversity Court – Theft by shoplifting/misdemeanor.

Eric Tyler Hudson, 35, Church St., Register – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Jarran Cordie May, 22, Old Riggs Mill Road – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kyle Aaron McBride, 23, Brooklet South Drive, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of fentanyl, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Brandon Lee Wilson, 35. Railroad St., Collins – Wanted person from Chatham County.

Statesboro Police Department

Jennifer Elaine Allen, 32, Knight Drive – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor, financial transaction card fraud.

Demetrius Donaldson, 57, Bobby Donaldson Ave. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Elijah Jaquan Cone, Third St., Springfield – Criminal damage to property second degree, battery/family violence first offense, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jaylan J’Ryan Davis, 17, Owens Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, aggravated assault.

Marcus Kalani Holmes, 22, Grant St., Savannah – Possession of marijuana less than one oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office –Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 12 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Evans County Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Eight first responder calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, two rescue calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 13 medical calls Tuesday; 12 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Poison Control – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy