Police Report - 10/3/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Julius Tyshawn Carter, 24, Garfield – Two counts terroristic threats and acts, aggravated battery, battery, two counts assailing, opposing or resisting officer of law in penal institution, riot in penal institution, aggravated assault.

Jacob Wayne Faircloth, 24, Cobbtown – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Alonzo Miguel McReynolds, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Justin Blake Newton, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Christopher Trovanta Reaves, 33, Ellabell – Cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain.

Cathy Lyn Rogers, 54, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Christina Sheffield, 38, Rocky Ford – Bench warrant/misdemeanor, reckless driving.

Erik Jesus Torres, 27, Statesboro – Failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury.

Statesboro Police Department

Kamia Tionne-Faith Bell, 21, Statesboro – Two counts simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Huber David Dubon, 36, Collins – Driver to exercise due car, driving without a valid license.

Valera Marie Harper, 39, Lawrenceville, 39, Simple assault.

Leander Nathaniel Harris, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property.

Frank Aaron Johnson, 28, Soperton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Ashley Louise Wall, 29, Statesboro DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, three counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

James David Waters, 21, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kimberly Shawntia Miller, Miami, Fla. – Holding/supporting wireless communication device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Noel River Corry, 18, Gainesville – Criminal trespass.

Mikayla Naomi Hackman, 19, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Gianna Maryssa Melendez, 18, Suwanee – Criminal trespass.

Addison Madeline Saechang, 18, Suwanee – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 23 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One first responder call and 12 medical calls Tuesday; one fire and four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy