Police Report - 10/22/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jesse Alan Bowen, 60, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.
Nakia Yvette Fowler, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Ladresha Nicole Johnson, 24, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Tashod Dearies Johnson, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, endangering security interest/misdemeanor.
Carol Elaine Nesbit, 60, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Dashawn Tyquett Walls, 25, Union City – Two counts aggravated assault.
Statesboro Police Department
Kordell Evin Huggins, 21, Pooler – FUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Jamarius Decavon Roberson, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Robin Cowart Myrick, 60, Ellabell – DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.
Dwight Smith, 59, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, use of license plate with intent to conceal, suspended registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Brooklet Police Department
Jaquaun Tyrique Dixon, 28, Guyton – Simple battery/family violence, Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Lyric Rain Davis, 18, Sugar Hill – Simple assault.
Kierra Marie Diaz, 19, Port Wentworth – Simple assault.
Tayah Zeadra MacCrae, 19, Statesboro – Simple assault.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 29 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy