Police Report - 10/22/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jesse Alan Bowen, 60, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Nakia Yvette Fowler, 23, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Ladresha Nicole Johnson, 24, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Tashod Dearies Johnson, 30, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, endangering security interest/misdemeanor.

Carol Elaine Nesbit, 60, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Dashawn Tyquett Walls, 25, Union City – Two counts aggravated assault.

Statesboro Police Department

Kordell Evin Huggins, 21, Pooler – FUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Jamarius Decavon Roberson, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Robin Cowart Myrick, 60, Ellabell – DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.

Dwight Smith, 59, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, use of license plate with intent to conceal, suspended registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Brooklet Police Department

Jaquaun Tyrique Dixon, 28, Guyton – Simple battery/family violence, Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Lyric Rain Davis, 18, Sugar Hill – Simple assault.

Kierra Marie Diaz, 19, Port Wentworth – Simple assault.

Tayah Zeadra MacCrae, 19, Statesboro – Simple assault.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 34 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 29 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy