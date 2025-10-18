Police Report - 10/18/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeigh Ashley Murphy, 45, St. Augustine – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Statesboro Police Department

Demond Vergie Vermont Carlton, 49, Snellville – Possession of cocaine, possesssion and use of drug related objects.

Larry Earl Clegg, 47, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting.

William Edward Fowler, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

LaQuan Ladarius Lanier, 31, Stillmore – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Avery Christine Long, 19, Thomaston – DUI under 21, headlight requirements.

Sahl Mahajan, 29, Atlanta – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

Marshelle Denice Mazes, 42, Savannah – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield while turning left.

Laysia Lynnette Oglesby, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.

Shari Cherlynn Powell, 56, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

James Randolph Cowan, 24, Ponte Vedre – DUI under 21, purchasing, possessing alcohol under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 19, Acworth – Pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol, purchasing, possessing alcohol under 21.

Darrell Blake Smith, 40, Forsythe -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 6-12)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and one puppy; 10 kittens.

City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and two kittens.

Adopted — Six adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and four kittens.

Rescued — Two adult cats.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog.

Fees collected — $90.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 43 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two first responder calls and five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies –Nine calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy