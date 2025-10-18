Police Report - 10/18/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jeigh Ashley Murphy, 45, St. Augustine – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Statesboro Police Department
Demond Vergie Vermont Carlton, 49, Snellville – Possession of cocaine, possesssion and use of drug related objects.
Larry Earl Clegg, 47, Statesboro – Theft by shoplifting.
William Edward Fowler, 59, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
LaQuan Ladarius Lanier, 31, Stillmore – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
Avery Christine Long, 19, Thomaston – DUI under 21, headlight requirements.
Sahl Mahajan, 29, Atlanta – Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.
Marshelle Denice Mazes, 42, Savannah – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to yield while turning left.
Laysia Lynnette Oglesby, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign.
Shari Cherlynn Powell, 56, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
James Randolph Cowan, 24, Ponte Vedre – DUI under 21, purchasing, possessing alcohol under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 19, Acworth – Pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol, purchasing, possessing alcohol under 21.
Darrell Blake Smith, 40, Forsythe -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(October 6-12)
Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and one puppy; 10 kittens.
City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and two kittens.
Adopted — Six adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and four kittens.
Rescued — Two adult cats.
Reclaimed — One adult dog.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — One adult dog.
Fees collected — $90.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 43 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 32 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Two first responder calls and five medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 35 calls Thursday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies –Nine calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy