Police Report - 10/17/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Mark Berrin, 71 Statesboro – Cruelty to animals.

Debra Jo Green, 70, Statesboro – Cruelty to animals.

Donald Victor Parrish, 42, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Willie Edward Roberts, 57, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

David Alfred Stokes, 50, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

John Frank Dudley, 34, Locklett Drive, Register – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct.

Statesboro Police Department

Shyanna Remella Anderson, 44, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Laysia Lynnette Oglesby, 35, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

James Gunner Cayton, 26, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Jesus Manuel Escalera, 18, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Asher Phillip Henson, 17, Dallas – Criminal trespass.

Pierce Wayne Profitt, 19, Catula – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Dante Octavious Scarboro, 21, Rucker Lane – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one Rescue call and 42 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; six accident calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 24 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – 15 calls Tuesday; 13 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy