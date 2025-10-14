Police Report - 10/14/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Foye Sadler Balance, 66, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

James Stephen Mattie, 52, Statesboro – Three counts probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/child support.

Megan Nicolle McClendon, 32, Pembroke -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Christdun Taddarius Taylor, 27, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required.

Aa Thanh Vo, 52, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Statesboro Police Department

Kaleb Matthew Angel, 18, Statesboro – Battery.

Jermell Antwan Blake, 34, Ellabell – Wanted from Bryan County.

Rachel Kelley Brannen, 28, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Travon La’Darrius Browne, 19, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz.

Patrick Demarco Hodges, 25, Statesboro -– Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Oliva Corrine Moore, 37, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device.

Clayton Worth Porter, 21, Statesboro – Violation of conditions on limited driving permit.

Darin Jeremy Ramos, 38, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Irenia Shakur Roberts, 31, Claxton – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Javarus Laquavion Whitfield, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Joseph Sloeman Ashmore, 17, Ludowici – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol.

Calvin Ross Barloga, 20, Buford – DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, improper U-turn.

Ryan Douglas Carlisle, 34, Brooklet – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, no insurance.

Cayden Michael Evans, 19, Ludowici – DUI under 21, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, misrepresent age to obtain alcohol.

Giovanni Joel Flores, 20, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Isabel Morgan Fortner, 19, Villa Rica – DUI under 21, purchase, possession of alcohol under 21.

Gregory Charles Lowery, 51, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, two counts speeding in excess of maximum limits, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, DUI less safe drugs, passing on a curve.

Giovanni Yahir Marquez, 20, Hazelhurst – DUI less safe alcohol, move-over law.

Avery Katherine McNew, 18, Cumming – DUI less safe alcohol.

Kelly Lee Oglesbee, 32, Glennville – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, no insurance, expired registration, suspended registration, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Ryan Thomas Pfeifer, 21, Norcross – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Ledondre Antonio Prescott, 29, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Steven Michael Rudulfo, 46, Pembroke – DUI less safe drugs, VGCSA less than one oz.

Lance Dejon Robinson, 23, Louisville, Ky. – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper left or right turn, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Thomas Randall Sapp, 37, Ellabell – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, VGCSA less than one oz.

Andre Allan Townsend, 21, LaGrange – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 29 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 17 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 29 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and nine medical calls Friday; Two medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 25 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Friday.

Other agencies — Nine calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy