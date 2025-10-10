Police Report - 10/10/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Frelismar Aguero Cordero, 24 – Criminal damage to property second degree, aggravated assault/family violence.
Kayla Marie Altman, 33, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony.
Anthony Dreshon Jamar, 26, Millen – Aggravated assault/strangulation/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch forcible felony/battery/family violence.
Matthew Thomas Armstrong, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
Brandon Lamar Golden, 29, Midway – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Cooper Rowell Greene, 20, Newnan – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.
Trey Darryn Grimes, 30, Statesboro – Wanted person from Florida.
Amanda Lynn James, 52, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.
Nicole Patten, 48, Bloomingdale – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Brian David Skinner, 61, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Cedrick Quintez Wilkerson, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Tim Allen Williams, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Jeremy Todd Boyett, 46, Pooler – Theft by shoplifting.
Sharonda Denise Daughtry, 41, Millen – Wanted person.
Brooks Hendrix, 47, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Charles Wayne Hendrix, 66, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz, possession and use of drug related objects, public drunkenness.
Lashayla Sa’mya Rouse, 22, Macon – Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.
Javarus Laquavion Whitfield, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.
Logan Hailey Woods, 32, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Keithia Kapri Beasley, 28, Vidalia – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Jahmari Dashaun Carter, 18, Dallas – Criminal trespass.
Travis Alexander Mayner, 20, Reidsville – No insurance, lighted headlights/other lights required.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 37 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 37 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – 12 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy