Police Report - 10/10/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Frelismar Aguero Cordero, 24 – Criminal damage to property second degree, aggravated assault/family violence.

Kayla Marie Altman, 33, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony.

Anthony Dreshon Jamar, 26, Millen – Aggravated assault/strangulation/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Matthew Thomas Armstrong, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Brandon Lamar Golden, 29, Midway – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Cooper Rowell Greene, 20, Newnan – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Trey Darryn Grimes, 30, Statesboro – Wanted person from Florida.

Amanda Lynn James, 52, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

Nicole Patten, 48, Bloomingdale – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Brian David Skinner, 61, Statesboro – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Cedrick Quintez Wilkerson, 35, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tim Allen Williams, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Jeremy Todd Boyett, 46, Pooler – Theft by shoplifting.

Sharonda Denise Daughtry, 41, Millen – Wanted person.

Brooks Hendrix, 47, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Charles Wayne Hendrix, 66, Statesboro – Possession of marijuana less than one oz, possession and use of drug related objects, public drunkenness.

Lashayla Sa’mya Rouse, 22, Macon – Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

Javarus Laquavion Whitfield, 30, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Logan Hailey Woods, 32, Statesboro – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Keithia Kapri Beasley, 28, Vidalia – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jahmari Dashaun Carter, 18, Dallas – Criminal trespass.

Travis Alexander Mayner, 20, Reidsville – No insurance, lighted headlights/other lights required.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 34 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 37 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 12 calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy