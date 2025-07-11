Police Report - 11/7/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Daliana Rosibel Barahona Castro, 24, Flowery Branch – DUI les safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Janice Denise Brown, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kendrick Lamar Cain 22, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Lakaya Raquel Dekle, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, possession of cocaine, affixing materials that reduce light transmission for windows/windshields, possession and use of drug related objects.

Davonte Lee Gordon, 22, Register – Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Ricky Lee Lively, 37, Metter – Bench warrant/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, VGCSA less than one oz., possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Matthew Dylan Murphy, 30, Statesboro – Sexual exploitation of children/possess or control any material depicting children in sexually explicit conduct/misdemeanor.

Hyland Keller Owens, 31, Richmond Hill – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Darian Vonqueles Palmer, 38, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brandon Edward Pells, 47, Richmond Hill – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Sean LeVee Smith, 40, Vidalia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Dyquan Kaleel Octavian Busby, 24, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, failure to obey traffic control device, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Miranda Sharea Hamilton, 40, Statesboro – Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

Patricia Marie Hendley, 41, Statesboro – Theft by conversion/misdemeanor.

Tamira Shantreal Jackson, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Wesley Jones, 63, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Imonee Deonshay McClouden, 28, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag registration/other requirements, no insurance.

John Mason Mobley, 21, Ellabell – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Stephen Delaine Staggs, 64, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Timothy Bernard Wigfall, 18, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Charles Wilkerson, 61, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dereon Devon Burns, 18, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in construction zone, expired registration.

Cassidy Dean Detillion, 26, Metter – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 25 medical calls Tuesday; Two accident calls and 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and six medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Tuesday; 46 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy