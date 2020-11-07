Police K9 sniffs out entering auto suspect

Statesboro Police K9 Smokey sniffed out an entering auto suspect Thursday, leading his handler directly from the scene of the crime to the suspect.

Other officers had already located Husher Brown, of a Thomas Street address, who matched a description of a man victims spotted along Broad Street, trying to get into several cars, said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

Patrol officers, including Smokey and handler Advanced Patrol Officer Patrick Webb, were called to the area after receiving reports of vehicle break-ins and a suspicious male.

“Officers arrived and found several unlocked vehicles which had items taken from them,” Akins said.

After getting a description of the suspect, it didn’t take long for officers to locate Brown, 18, some distance away from the crime scene, he said. Brown “was wearing a backpack at the time.”

Webb and Smokey were already tracking a scent trail when officers stopped Brown, but when “Smokey’s nose led officers directly” to Brown, it indicated Brown had come from the theft scene, Akins said.

“The book bag Brown was wearing was found to have been taken from one of the vehicles on Broad Street.”

That evidence led to Brown, 18, being charged with four counts of entering auto before being taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

“The combination of sharp-eyed patrol officers and a sharp-nosed K9 led to the recovery of much of the stolen property and the arrest of Brown,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime in the city should contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.