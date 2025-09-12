Police Report - 12/9/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Edward Beasley, 46, Ellabell – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Angela Faith Burnsed, 49, Register – Theft by taking.

Ricardo Shaquille Crawford, 32, Statesboro – Affray.

Nigel Isaiah DeLauder, 19, Statesboro – Affray.

Edward Rashawn Jenkins, 39, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Sydni Paige Patterson, 30, Ellabell – Computer forgery.

Austin Tyler Turner, 27, Brooklet – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Desmond Sherrod Cone, 21, Pembroke – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Leartis Lamar Simon, 44, Metter – Wanted from Effingham County.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Kristen Brooke Corley, 43, Jackson – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Anthony Jamar Curtis, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Aiden Charles Drake, 19, Canton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Brielle Olivia Giangiordano, 19, Davidson, NC – DUI les safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to dim headlights, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol.

Avery Yvonne Grieve, 20, Bluffton, SC – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Ashley Priscilla Terriquez, 27, Corona – DUI les safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Grayson Michael Long, 23, Smithfield, NC – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

Vincent John White, 32, Statesboro – Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; dour calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Six accident calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 19 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one fire call and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one accident and seven medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 36 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 28 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday.

Language Line — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Screven County 911 — One call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Language Line – Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Other agencies — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy