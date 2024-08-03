Plane lands safely at Statesboro Bulloch Airport after initial trouble with landing

A pilot moving to southeast Georgia safely landed his plane at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport Friday afternoon after having an issue getting the nose of the plane into position to land.

Nick Longoni was flying his single-engine aircraft from Atlanta, where he had taken it for regular maintenance, to Statesboro, according to his father, Dave Longoni. When attempting to land his plane, Dave Longoni said his son told him he could not get the nose of his plane in the proper angle to land.

As he was circling the airport, rescue vehicles and a fire engine came to the airport in case Nick Longoni had to make an emergency landing.

Dave Longoni said there was discussion that his son had two hour of fuel left and may need to run off most of the fuel in case he needed to make an emergency landing.

But, about 4:30 p.m., Nick Longino was able to safely land at the airport off Highway 301 North.

"All of a sudden, he was down on the ground with no problem," Dave Longoni said. "Boy was I relieved."

He said his son, 45, has been flying since he was 16 years old. He said Nick is starting a new job in Rincon and was moving his plane down to the area.