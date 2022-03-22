Pineland sets job fair for Saturday

Pineland will hold a job fair Saturday hoping to attract workers for all areas of the state agency’s behavioral health and developmental disabilities services it offers in Statesboro and Bulloch County.

The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John’s Place, 4 Altman St., in Statesboro. Pineland is looking for RNs, LPNs, licensed professionals, master’s level clinicians, case managers, social services techs, house managers, houseparents, health techs, food service workers, part-time drivers and other positions.

“Workforce issues in our field of human services continues to be very challenging,” said June DiPolito, executive director of Pineland. “We are in hopes this job fair will be successful in reaching interested individuals.”

According to the Pineland release, there is a sign-on bonus for some positions. All candidates must be at least 21, have a Georgia driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED.

Call (912) 764-9868 for more information.