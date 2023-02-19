Parish chapter donates memorial books to library

St. Philips Parish Chapter librarian Nancy Marsh presented books recently in memory of four deceased members from the past several years to the genealogy section of the Statesboro Regional Library.

The books will be marked as presented by the chapter in memory of Alecia Ann Evans, Mary Jeanette Peterson, Mary Frances Pilcher and Mary Ann Lane Robertson. Representatives of the families were present for the event.

Pictured are left to right, Marsh, chapter regent Kay Clark, charter member Dr. Betty Lane and genealogy library Lillian Wingate.



