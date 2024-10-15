Parade rolls down Main Street to open 62nd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

The 62nd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair opened Monday with the traditional parade down Main Street on a perfect fall afternoon in Statesboro.

Onlookers wave to parade participants on North Main Street during the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade on Monday, Oct. 14. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The fairgrounds opened later Monday and will be open Tuesday through Thursday, at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., with the fair closing at midnight. Friday, Oct. 18, gates open at 4 p.m. and close at 11 p.m., but the fair continues until 1 a.m.

Marching band members from all three Bulloch County public high schools join forces as the Bulloch Blues for the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After an 11-hour break, the gates will open at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, and close at 10 p.m., before the fair ends at midnight.

Information about the livestock shows, entertainment shows and the nightly live band performances may be found on the Kiwanis Fair website.



Levi Mercer rides with Believers Church during the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Kellan Langford, 13, hangs out riding with the Beck4 Properties float during the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Michelle Andreo expertly snatches her baton out of the air as the Southern Pride Marching Band makes their way down South Main Street. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Members of the Georgia Southern Alpha Omicron Pi chapter get on their feet and dance to the music being played by one of the floats in the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Georgia Southern Museum Mosasaur is on the prowl. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High art teacher Hayley Ward becomes Edvard Munch's "The Scream" while marching with the National Honor Society during the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair and Georgia Southern Homecoming Parade. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





