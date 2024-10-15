By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Parade rolls down Main Street to open 62nd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
Fairgrounds now open all week
The 62nd Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair opened Monday with the traditional parade down Main Street on a perfect fall afternoon in Statesboro.
The fairgrounds opened later Monday and will be open Tuesday through Thursday, at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., with the fair closing at midnight. Friday, Oct. 18, gates open at 4 p.m. and close at 11 p.m., but the fair continues until 1 a.m.
After an 11-hour break, the gates will open at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, and close at 10 p.m., before the fair ends at midnight.
Information about the livestock shows, entertainment shows and the nightly live band performances may be found on the Kiwanis Fair website.