Packed pep rally revs up Bulloch Academy for title game
Gators go for state championship Saturday at Paulson Stadium
Bulloch Academy will play First Presbyterian Day School out of Macon Saturday at 8 p.m. at Paulson Stadium for the GIAA Class 4-A state championship.
Thursday afternoon the school's gym was packed with current students, alumni, parents and staff, who all cheered wildly in support of the team and its quest to bring complete an undefeated season and bring a state title to Bulloch Academy for the first time since 1997.