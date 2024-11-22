Packed pep rally revs up Bulloch Academy for title game

Bulloch Academy will play First Presbyterian Day School out of Macon Saturday at 8 p.m. at Paulson Stadium for the GIAA Class 4-A state championship.

Bulloch Academy ninth graders show their support for the Gators during Thursday's pep rally. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Thursday afternoon the school's gym was packed with current students, alumni, parents and staff, who all cheered wildly in support of the team and its quest to bring complete an undefeated season and bring a state title to Bulloch Academy for the first time since 1997.

A Bulloch Academy first grader kicks high while offering her own cheer during Thursday's pep rally in the school gym.



The BA Gator takes down the First Presbyterian Viking in a playful "wrestling" match at the pep rally. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Bulloch Academy cheerleaders help the crowd get excited during Thursday's pep rally before Saturday's championship game against First Presbyterian Day at Paulson Stadium. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

