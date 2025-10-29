OTC's Berrios graduates from Leadership Academy

Dr. Anthony Berrios, vice president for Academic Affairs at Ogeechee Technical College, graduated recently from the Technical College System of Georgia's Senior Leadership Academy.

The professional development program is designed to prepare emerging leaders from across Georgia's 22 technical colleges and the system office for senior-level positions in technical education. Graduates were recognized during a ceremony at the 2025 TCSG Fall Leadership Conference in Savannah.

"The Senior Leadership Academy represents TCSG's commitment to cultivating the next generation of leaders within our colleges and system," said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. "These graduates embody the excellence and dedication that define our system, and they are well prepared to continue driving Georgia's reputation as the top state for talent."

Berrios came to Ogeechee Tech in August 2024 after serving as vice president of Academic Affairs at Florida National University, in Hialeah. Fla. Berrios holds a PhD in Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia College.

Over the course of the past year, Academy participants engaged in hands-on leadership training, executive coaching, and strategic discussions focused on higher education policy, workforce development, community engagement and innovation in technical education.

Along with Berrios, the 2025 Senior Leadership Academy graduates are:

• Albany Technical College – Lisa Harrell, Vice President for Academic Affairs

• Athens Technical College – Dr. Fabersha Flynt, Executive Director of Adult Education and Walton County Campus

• Atlanta Technical College – Staphea Campbell, Director of Institutional Advancement

• Augusta Technical College – Jerri Jennings-Joly, Chief of Police

• Central Georgia Technical College – Dr. Brittany Lucas, Executive Director for Re-Entry Services

• Chattahoochee Technical College – Dr. Stephanie Meyer, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness

• Coastal Pines Technical College – Carley McDonald, Vice President for Student Affairs

• Columbus Technical College – Dr. Dahmon King, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, Professional and Technical Services

• Georgia Northwestern Technical College – Jennifer Loudermilk, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs

• Georgia Piedmont Technical College – Dr. Mary Baxter, Vice President of Adult Education

• Gwinnett Technical College – LaShanta' Cox, Vice President of Human Resources

• Lanier Technical College – Holly Bates, Director of Admissions

• North Georgia Technical College – Beth Hammond, Human Resources Director

• Oconee Fall Line Technical College – Dr. Saketha Adams, Vice President of Student Affairs

• Savannah Technical College – Dr. Gayle Tremble, Vice President for Academic Affairs

• South Georgia Technical College – Paul Farr, Director for Economic Development

• Southeastern Technical College – Lance Helms, Executive Director for Economic Development

• Southern Crescent Technical College – Candice Buckley, Executive Director, Henry County Campus

• Southern Regional Technical College – Mary Beth Watson, Vice President for Human Resources

• West Georgia Technical College – Rebecca Wheeler, Dean of Adult Education

• Wiregrass Georgia Technical College - Shannon McConico, Vice President for Enrollment Management

From the System Office, the following leaders completed the program:

• Danetha Belk, Executive Director, Operations, Quick Start

• Artie Laidler, Executive Director, Information Technology, ITDR

• James Thomas, Director, Compliance, Title I Programs, Workforce Development