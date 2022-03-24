OTC’s annual iGot campaign raises $616,430

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation announced Wednesday that the 2022 iGot campaign raised $616,430 to support Ogeechee Technical College.

“Whether it’s the LPN assisting your doctor, or the mechanic working on your car, OTC strives to provide a skilled workforce in the communities it serves,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “This is the first opportunity we have had since the pandemic began to actively send volunteers out into our community, and the positive response we received from our partners in business, industry and health care was overwhelming.”

The 2022 iGot theme “Investing in Ogeechee Tech is Investing in this Community” tells the story of the thousands of OTC graduates who live and work in this region, according to a release from Sean Payne, OTC’s executive director for Public Relations and Marketing.

Gifts donated or pledged during iGot help the OTC Foundation support student scholarships, emergency funds, technology enhancements and academic resources.

“I’m blessed to get a firsthand look at how the support raised through the iGot campaign changes lives,” said Warren Ball, OTC Foundation president. “Not only do we get to watch it change the lives of students here at the college, but then we get the opportunity to see them enter the workforce in our own communities.”

For 2022, OTC held separate iGot kickoff events with community volunteers in Bulloch, Evans and Screven counties. At the Screven County kickoff, the foundation announced an opportunity for donors to support a newly formed scholarship in memory of former OTC local board member and Screven native, Bobby Smith.

The iGot Victory Celebration was held on OTC’s campus Tuesday in the newly renovated pavilion adjacent to OTC’s Occupational Studies Building. In attendance were members of the OTC faculty, staff, and students, OTC local and foundation board members and community partners.

Anyone who may be interested in assisting in the 2022 iGot Campaign, may visit, Ogeecheetech.edu/give.