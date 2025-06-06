OTC holds inaugural Associate of Science in Nursing Pinning Ceremony

Ogeechee Technical College celebrated a historic milestone with the inaugural Associate of Science in Nursing Pinning Ceremony, honoring the first cohort of graduates from the newly established program.

The ceremony, held in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium, featured remarks from OTC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Anthony Berrios, an invocation by graduate Joshua Richardson, and a keynote address by Marie Burdett, chief nursing officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Graduate William Williams delivered the student address, reflecting on the cohort's collective journey.

OTC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program was officially launched in January 2024 after a $1.5 million endowment donation from the George W. Strickland Jr. Foundation in 2023, the largest in the college’s history. The program admitted its first class of 24 students, who have now paved the way for future cohorts.

"Starting the ASN program at OTC has been an incredible journey," said Stephanie Lindamood, MSN, AGACNP-BC, ASN Instructor. "This journey provided us with students that have shown true effort, resilience, hard work, and determination. It has been exciting to watch the program unfold and create jobs for a much-needed nursing shortage."

Lindamood also recognized the contributions of the students and their support networks.

“We are grateful to all of the students that made this moment possible, their families and support systems, our outstanding clinical partners who have provided endless opportunities for learning and growth, and our leadership team at OTC for allowing this program to succeed.”

Courtney Reed, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, ASN Instructor, shared a reflection on the program's inaugural class.

“This group came together and overcame many obstacles to be able to walk across that graduation stage. Many are moms, full-time employees, and caregivers, each wearing many hats outside of school. Seeing them succeed has been incredibly rewarding. They are the future of our local healthcare, and we are proud they chose OTC to start their careers.”

Graduate Shelby Volkert shared her own experience: “I came into the nursing program at Ogeechee Technical College hoping for a better future, but I found so much more. I found strength I didn’t know I had, purpose in every lesson, and the most incredible teachers and mentors who believed in me even when I doubted myself.

“This program didn’t just change my life; it helped me become the role model my child deserves.”

The ceremony concluded with the traditional lighting of candles by the 2025 Nursing Class, the recitation of the Nightingale Pledge led by graduate Candice Kent and closing remarks from Volkert.



